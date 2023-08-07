Warangal: KITS students celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The event featured a variety of competitions, including dance, singing, arts, poster designing, elocution, and essay writing. The participants displayed a high level of skill, creativity, and enthusiasm in their respective fields.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, (KITSW) celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Monday. It was jointly organized by Music, Dance and Fine Arts (MDF), Photography and Media Club (PMC), Humanity Club, and the Student Activity Centre (SAC).

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, who inaugurated the event, said that the main objective of the event was to depict the hardship of freedom and inculcate patriotism among the student community.

