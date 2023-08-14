Digital Tiranga art created using citizen selfies

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:56 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign again this year, they have asked the citizens to bring home and fly the National Flag of India with pride and upload a selfie on their website- https://harghartiranga.com/

The three-day campaign started on Sunday and will end by celebrating the 77th Independence Day.

People uploading a selfie with a flag on the website are being featured in a Digital Tiranga Art. More than 5,99,75,884 selfies have been uploaded on the website so far.

“The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home,” noted the official website.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the national flag.