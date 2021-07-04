Warangal: Philanthropist helps children orphaned by Covid; donates Rs 47 lakh

Mohan Rao said that he had decided to help the children following the demise of his father Dodda Lingaiah to Covid-19.

Warangal Rural: In yet another philanthropic gesture, prominent industrialist from Lingagiri village of Chennaraopet mandal, Dr Dodda Mohan Rao provided Rs one lakh each to 47 children who lost their parents or either of the parents to Covid-19 at a programme held in the village on Sunday.

Narasmpet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy extolled Mohan Rao for his philanthropic activities, particularly in the Narsampet constituency. The children have also been handed over a sapling and asked to plant and raise it carefully. Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Rao said that he had decided to help the children following the demise of his father Dodda Lingaiah to Covid-19.

“The pandemic has caused irreparable loss and much grief to many families. The plight of the poor was very bad. Considering this, I have decided to offer some relief to the children of the Covid victims,” he added. Mohan Rao, who is the Managing Director of Symed Laboratories Limited, who prefers to keep a low profile, earned a name as the ‘Lingagiri Srimanthudu’ for his service and development activities taken up at the village. He constructed a building for the farmers’ society in his village at a cost of Rs 30 lakh in 2008, and he also constructed the Swyambhu Chenna Keshava Swamy temple, atop Lingagiri hillock at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore.

Mohan Rao did his schooling in Narsampet, before securing his Master’s degree in Chemistry and Ph.D from the Regional Engineering College (REC) now rechristened as National Institute of Technology in Warangal.