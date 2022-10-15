Warangal: Plastic plates, raw material worth Rs 6.99 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Warangal: On credible information about manufacturing of banned plastic plates, a Task Force team along with Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials raided Suguna Industries near Pensionpura village near Warangal and found a huge quantity of plastic plates and raw material on Saturday. The worth of the material seized from the unit was Rs.6,99,335, according to a press note from the Task Force.

The police have apprehended Suguna Sanjay, owner of the unit for manufacturing plastic plates despite the ban. The seized material was handed over to GWMC and PCB officials for further action.