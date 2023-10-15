Warangal: Police arrest six people engaged in gambling

Task Force police arrested six persons on charges of gambling on the outskirts of Jakkaloddi village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:48 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Warangal: The Task Force police arrested six persons on charges of gambling on the outskirts of Jakkaloddi village under Mamnoor PS limits on Saturday.

The police seized Rs.53,750, six smartphones, four two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw from them. The accused were identified as Mandala Arun (32), Mandala Rajkumar (33), Manupati Sathish (32), Mekala Sathish (42), Ambati Uday Kumar (34), and Merugu Raju (28).

All were from Thimmapur. Two other individuals -Pashala Raju and Macherla Venkanna- are at large. The accused were handed over to the Mamnoor police.