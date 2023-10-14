Hanamkonda: Education USA fair 2023 at SR University attracts good number of students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hanamkonda: SR University (SRU), Warangal, hosted the Education USA Fair 2023 on Friday providing students and parents with an opportunity to learn about higher education opportunities in the United States, according to press note released by the SRU here on Saturday.

The fair featured representatives from more than 15 accredited international universities from different parts of the United States. Students, parents, faculty, and counsellors were able to meet with representatives to learn about academic programs, admissions requirements, and the student visa application process.

Counsellors also answered questions on various aspects of studying and living in the United States, including post-study visas and accommodation. Interactive sessions were also conducted on topics such as test preparation and admissions.

SR University is committed to guiding students aspiring to study abroad and helping them with test preparations and admissions. The university offers various articulation pathways to students, offering accelerated masters at subsidized costs, semester abroad programs, foreign internships, and summer immersion opportunities.

The Education USA Fair 2023 was a success, with students from SR University and neighbouring institutions visiting the fair in large numbers. The fair provided students and parents with an unparalleled opportunity to explore numerous academic programs and the student visa application process.

