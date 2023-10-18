Warangal police step up social media monitoring ahead of elections

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha has cautioned the public against misusing popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Warangal: In view of the upcoming assembly elections, the Warangal Police commissionerate has issued strict instructions to its officers to closely scrutinize social media platforms for any objectionable content, including posts, comments, videos and material that could potentially disrupt peace during the electoral process.

“We will not tolerate any social media content that may incite division or enmity among different groups and religious communities,” he said.

The authorities have activated social media cells and cyber units across the region, establishing special task forces aimed at preventing the dissemination of rumours and identifying derogatory remarks on social media platforms. The CP has sternly warned that anyone found in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) on social media will face strict legal action under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He also stressed the comprehensive security measures in place to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections, as per the directives of the ECI. To counter illegal practices such as the transportation of cash, liquor, and items intended to influence voters, the police have erected 10 checkposts.

Furthermore, 23 companies of central para-military forces have been assigned to the Warangal police commissionerate. “Six out of 23 companies will arrive here on Thursday or Friday and a flag march is scheduled upon their arrival in the region,” he said.

Additionally, he appealed to political parties to get permission for their rallies and others through the “Suvidha” which is offering a streamlined, single-window clearance system. This system allows candidates and political parties to apply for various permissions, such as those required for meetings, rallies, vehicles, temporary election offices, loudspeakers, helicopters and helipads. It is implemented at every Returning Officer (RO) level in each sub-division.

Meanwhile, police have been actively conducting checks to enforce these regulations, resulting in the seizure of more than Rs 1.23 crore worth of liquor and other prohibited items since the announcement of the elections.