Warangal: Rajanna Gugulothu awarded PhD in Dept of HRM, KU

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:15 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of Human Resource Management (HRM), Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Rajanna Gugulothu was awarded Ph.D degree for his thesis titled ‘Strategic Human Resource Management Practices in Public Sector Banks – A Case Study in Warangal district’.

He did his research under the supervision of Prof G Rameshwaram (Retd), Public Administration and HRM, KU. Rajanna hails from a poor tribal (Lambada) family from the remote Weavers’ Colony of the Mulugu district. He lost his father Jayasingh when he was a child. But he managed to complete the Post-Graduation and Ph.D with hard work and commitment.

He has published several articles in the research journals. He was felicitated by the KU Tribal Student Front, and congratulated by Assistant Professor Dr Devender Bhukya and others.