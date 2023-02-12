Warangal: Rights activist, poet Dr Kandala Shobharani dies

She passed away due to prolonged illness at the MGM Hospital in the city.

Warangal: Human rights activist, teacher and poet Dr Kandala Shobharani passed away due to prolonged illness at the MGM Hospital here on Sunday. She was 49. She is survived by her husband T Ramesh and son Kaushik.

As she wanted to donate her body to the medical college, the body will be handed over to the Kakatiya Medical College on Monday after relatives and others pay respects to her mortal remains placed at her residence near the KU campus’s second gate.

Shobarani hailed from Papaiahpet village of Chennaraopet mandal of the district. She did her Ph.D degree from the Kakatiya University (KU) and worked with the Telugu department of the KU.

She worked as the district president of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and worked for the welfare of the Adivasis and oppressed classes. She was working at the Women’s PG College at Subedari since 2013.