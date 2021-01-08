Warangal Rural: Spiritual fervour pervades model village Varikole

MLC Srinivas Reddy said that he was happy to be part of the installation ceremony rituals of the ‘Bodrai’ and village deities at his native village.

Warangal Rural: Villagers in large numbers attended the installation ceremony of ‘Bodrai’ and village deities including ‘Bhoolakshmi’ and ‘Mahalakshmi’ at the ‘model village’ Varikole near Parkal town in the district on Friday.

TRS leader and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, the man behind the development of the village, organised and attended the programme as the guest. Thousands of villagers and their relatives participated in the ‘Annadanam’ programme organised marking the rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Srinivas Reddy said that he was happy to be part of the installation ceremony rituals of the ‘Bodrai’ and village deities at his native village. “I pray to the village deities to bless our villagers with happiness and prosperity. I also thank the Minister Earrabelli Dayakar Rao and Parkal MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and other leaders for participating in ‘Maha Chandiyagam’ conducted on Thursday. I vow that I will strive for the development of the village,” he added.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sarpanch Sadu Nirmala Reddy said that installation of the ‘Bodrai’ was a centuries’ old tradition by villagers to honour the origin of their habitation. “People used to install a shaft of stone around which the village would come up. The people named it ‘Bodrai’. ‘Boddu’ means navel and ‘rai’ means stone. This is meant to signify the birth of their village. Bodrai means so much, that when the village welcomes a new bride or a groom, one is to pay one’s respects to the Bodrai and only then visit the temple. This is the only festival, across several in the region, where the village comes together as one. This festival serves to cement a sense of unity, apart from instilling a sense of security among the villagers,” she added. TRS leaders Satish Reddy and others attended the programme.

