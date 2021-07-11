Warangal Rural: Vegetable vendor washed away in Peddonivagu

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Warangal Rural: A 38-year-old man was washed away when his bike skidded while he was crossing a low-level bridge on a swollen Peddonivagu stream about 5 km from Narsampet town in the district on Sunday.

The person was identified as Gaddam Anil of Gurijala village of Narsampet mandal. Anil, who sells vegetables in Narsampet town every day, was returning home in the afternoon when the stream was overflowing.

On coming to know about the incident, MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy directed the officials press rescue teams to trace him. He also cautioned the people to be careful while crossing causeways and low-level bridges during the rainy season. The local police have taken up the rescue operation to trace Anil.