Exclusive projects will ensure my victory for second time: MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

Sudarshan Reddy said that he is confident that the exclusive projects he had got sanctioned for the constituency with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would ensure his victory for a second time with a thumping majority

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 06:31 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Warangal: BRS MLA from Narsampet constituency Peddi Sudarshan Reddy fondly called Peddanna, tells Telangana Today that he is confident that the exclusive projects he had got sanctioned for the constituency with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would ensure his victory for a second time with a thumping majority. He also reminded the services made to the COVID-19 patients by setting up an isolation centre at his own expense during the pandemic, and coaching classes conducted for the unemployed youth who were preparing for the competitive exams.

Q: How’s the reception been during your ongoing poll campaign?

Ans: The response has been overwhelming. At every corner, from thandas to villages, people have been waiting for us, joining the rallies, and expressing their gratitude for the welfare initiatives and benefits they’ve received during BRS governance. I have almost completed 80 per cent of my campaign. Minister T Harish Rao will participate in road shows in Nallabelli and Duggondi Mandals on November 25. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed a huge poll rally recently.

Q: Are you confident about winning again?

Ans: Absolutely. The exclusive projects I’ve secured for the constituency speak volumes. For instance, initiating piped natural gas (PNG) supply in Narasampet, where it’s available at nearly 30 per cent cheaper than LPG, sets us apart. Plus, projects like providing 70 per cent subsidized buffaloes (4545) to 1635 Dalit families, aiding farmers with equipment under ‘Per drop More Crop,’ and recently obtaining Rs. 75 crore for machinery highlight our commitment to progress. I have got crop compensation to the maximum number of farmers. Moreover, the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government under the dynamic leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao will contribute a lot to my victory.

Q: What other significant projects have you initiated during your tenure?

Ans: We’ve completed an irrigation project linking Ramappa, Pakhal, and Rangaya Cheruvu at a cost of Rs 550 crore, providing irrigation for 55,000 acres for two crops. With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s support, a medical college is underway, set to begin MBBS classes soon. Alongside a 450-bed hospital, we’ve established various facilities like the T-Diagnostic Hub, Critical Care Unit, and a Sainik School. Also, the sanctioning of a horticulture research centre and substantial road development have been pivotal achievements.

Q: Any new promises for this election?

Ans: My commitments include pushing for an outer ring road without land acquisition, establishing an agriculture-based industrial zone, and a special SEZ for food processing units. Additionally, I aim to expand PNG to all villages, and canal lining projects for Pakhal and other channels are also on the agenda.