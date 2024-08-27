Warangal: Several shops gutted as fire breaks out in furniture shop

According to officials, so far no casualties have been reported; the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 10:30 AM

Representational Image

Warangal: Several shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a furniture shop in Warangal in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to reports, fire broke out at the Jai Ganesh furniture shop around 3 am in the morning and spread to other shops.

It is learnt that locals noticed fire emanating from the furniture shop and informed the fire officials, who reached the spot and tried to douse the fire. About three fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the fire.

According to officials, so far no casualties have been reported. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Last February, a similar fire accident took place at a wood and furniture godown in AJ Mills Colony area of Warangal.