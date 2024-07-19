| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out At Madina Road In Old City No Casualties

According to locals, fire started on second floor of a building, which housed an apparel store and subsequently spread to top floors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 10:44 AM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a building located at Madina Road, Old City on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to locals, the fire started on the second floor of a building, which housed an apparel store and subsequently spread to the upper floors, which were stocked with textile material and readymade garment wear.

On being alerted by the locals, the Fire Department and police officials rushed to the spot. Fire engines from Gowliguda and Moghalpura fire stations reached the spot and the firefighters managed to douse the fire in one hour.