Warangal: SI suspended for harassing land dispute victims

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Warangal: N Veerender, who was earlier working as the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raghunathpalli police station and later sent to Vacancy Reserve, has been suspended for harassing victims of an agricultural land dispute.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders to this effect on Monday. The order stated that Veerender was found to have cooperated with the accused in the land dispute and harassed the victims. It also stated that Veerender had not cooperated with the investigation conducted by authorities into the land dispute.

Meanwhile, G.Anil Kumar, SI of Atmakur police station, has been transferred and posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Narmetta police station, and N Nagesh, SI from VR, has been transferred and posted at Nallabelly police station.