Warangal junior panchayat secretary dies by suicide

Junior panchayat secretary died, allegedly by suicide, in Rangapuram village of Khanampuram mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational Image

Warangal: A junior panchayat secretary, Bari Soni (31), died, allegedly by suicide, in Rangapuram village of Khanampuram mandal in the district in Friday.

Soni, who hails from Narsampet town, was the wife of Rangu Prasad. She had conducted a survey with other secretaries in Khanapuram before arriving at Rangapuram, where she was found unconscious.

It is said that she had informed some panchayat secretaries about her intention to take her own life. Learning about the incident, the Rangampet panchayat secretary rushed to Rangapuram to find Soni in an unconscious state. She was suspected to have consumed a pesticide. She was shifted to a nearby private hospital in Narsampet, where she died while under treatment.

Family disputes are suspected to have provoked her to resort to the extreme step. She leaves behind a five-year-old daughter.