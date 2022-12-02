Warangal: Students asked to find innovative methods to check pollution

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that youth should focus on preventing pollution and raise awareness about the ways to keep eco-friendly methods to have sustainable environment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:16 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that youth should focus on preventing pollution and raise awareness about the ways to keep eco-friendly methods to have sustainable environment.

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Department of Physical Sciences head Dr Dasaroju Prabhakara Chary has exhorted students to think in innovative ways to find sustainable solutions to control pollution.

“Don’t use crackers and explosives for small celebrations as they do damage to the air quality besides creating sound pollution. People should be habituated to the best practices to check the pollution. We should strive to find green and hybrid technologies to protect environment. Pollution of your (people) mind will lead to pollution of nature,” he said.

The Department of Physical Sciences in association with Institutions Innovation Council (IIC) 5.0 under Centre for Innovation Incubation Research & Entrepreneurship (C-I2RE) of KITS organised ” National Pollution Control Day (NPCD-2022) ” on the campus here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that youth should focus on preventing pollution and raise awareness about the ways to keep eco-friendly methods to have sustainable environment. “We have been maintaining the zero plastic policy. A 500KW solar energy was set up on the campus. Sewage treatment plant (STP) and eco-friendly burner for organic waste were also set up on the campus,” he said. Head, C-IIRE, Prof Srikanth said that the management had developed infrastructural facilities worth Rs 10 crores for innovation and entrepreneurship development among the student community and faculty.

Dr K.Shivashankar, Dr S Sunil Prathap Reddy, K Ajith, Dr E Kalyan Rao, all the HOD’s, all the Deans, faculty, staff and 121 students attended the event.