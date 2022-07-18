Warangal: Super multi-specialty hospital works at brisk pace, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Minister Harish Rao and others at construction of super specialty hospital in Warnagal on Monday

Warangal: Stating that the works of the super multi-specialty hospital going at the brisk pace, Health Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao said that they were closely monitoring the progress in the works and ensure that the hospital construction would be completed in a year.

Harish Rao along with Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rahod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekar and others inspected the works of the hospital on the old central jail premises here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that they were trying to complete the works at the earliest and make the hospital available for the people of north Telangana to offer quality health and medical services. “The construction of the ‘health city’ is going on in 56 acres of the land with Rs 1,200 crore. There will be a 24-storey building at the campus. The works will be completed in a year and the doctors and other medical staff will be recruited in two or three months after completion of the building works to provide services to the patients,” he said.

He also added that they had obtained all the permissions (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India, Fire safety and prisons department for the construction of the high-rise building. “While 700 workers are doing the job at the site, the work will be expedited as 2500 workers will be pressed into the job after Dasara festival,” he said.

“The building will house the hospital on 16 floors, while the remaining floors will have seminar halls, library and other facilities,” Harish Rao said. “A WhatsApp group was created with the contracting agency engineers, doctors and others to monitor the progress in the construction works every day.” He said It may be added here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had laid the foundation for the construction of the super speciality hospital on June 21 last year.