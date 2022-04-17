Warangal: Task Force police arrest four, seize 27 quintals of PDS rice

Published: Updated On - 07:51 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Warangal: The Task Force sleuths apprehended four people for allegedly purchasing and smuggling the PDS rice in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accused were Bikini Srinivas, Gandhasiri Chandramouli, Chinthakayala Nagaraju and Gandhaairi Sambaiah of Ambala village of Kamalapur mandal.

The seized property along with the accused has been handed over to Kamalapur police for further action.

The estimated worth of the rice is Rs 64,800.

