Warangal: Tribal research scholar B Rajitha awarded PhD for research on ‘Mission Kakatiya’

She did her research under the supervision of Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, who is now the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Warangal: A research scholar in the Department of Sociology, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Banoth Rajitha was awarded PhD degree by the KU for thesis titled ‘Mission Kakatiya and Rural Development: A Sociological Study in Warangal District of Telangana State’.

Rajitha did her research under the supervision of Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, who is now the Vice-Chancellor of the University. She hails from a tribal family of Papaiahpally village of Venkatapur mandal in Mulugu district.

According to her research, the ‘Mission Kakatiya‘, a flagship programme of the State government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, had increased the income from agriculture for the small and marginal farmers of the State.

In a research paper published as a part of the PhD course, Rajitha suggested similar programmes should be implemented across India for the sustainable development of the agriculture sector as the majority of the population of the country still lives in the rural areas.