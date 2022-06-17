Warangal: Two arrested, Gutka worth Rs 9.33 lakh seized in two different cases

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Warangal: Task Force police have apprehended two persons in two different cases of gutka sales and seized Rs 9, 33, 410 worth banned tobacco products from them here on Friday. While one Pusala Raju of Rangapur village was arrested by the police for possessing the Gutka at his house and the Kirana shop worth Rs 1.70 lakh, the Task Force police apprehended one Vinnakota Gouri Shanker of Society Colony in Warangal for selling the banned tobacco products and seized Rs 7,59,410 worth Gutka. Both the accused have been handed over to the concerned police for further legal action. Task Force Inspectors Ch Srinivas Ji, and R Santosh Kumar have participated in the raids.