Warangal: ‘Vasavi Clubs take lead in community service’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Vasavi Club Region Meet held at Pinnavari Street in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal: Chief Administrative Vice President of Vasavi Clubs International, Thota Narasiah Lingam, said Vasavi Clubs were in the front line of services. He also highlighted the prominent role of Vasavi Clubs in serving the community at the”Region Meet” held here at Pinnavari Street here Sunday.

Dr. Valllala Prudvi Raju, President of Vasavi Club Region 4, in his address to the club members, stressed the importance of prioritizing welfare programmes, particularly focusing on assisting the underprivileged, artists, and students.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions, GV Babu Rao and Vemula Prabhakar from the Balagam team were honored with shawls, souvenirs, and bouquets on the occasion.

Vasavi Clubs also extended an interest-free loan of Rs 20,000 to Gangishetti Srinivas, an unemployed individual struggling to make ends meet. Additionally, Dontula Guru Suryachand, a student from Charbowli Government School , was honoured for securing the first prize in the junior category of the Warangal District level competition held on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’.