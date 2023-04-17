‘Warangal West constituency witnessing unprecedented development’

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar Addressed BRS party members of the 30 and 31 divisions at an ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ programme in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing the Atmeeya Sammelanam in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: Stating that the Warangal West constituency was witnessing unprecedented development since the formation of the State, BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the eligible poor residing in huts would be given pattas by regularizing their house sites soon.

Addressing party members of the 30 and 31 divisions at an ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ programme here on Monday, he said there were no funds for the development of the constituency before the formation of the Telangana State. “ But now the constituency is being developed with hundreds of crores of rupees under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

Referring to the welfare of the party members, the MLA promised to stand by their side and ensure all help would reach them from the government. He also listed the welfare schemes being implemented in the constituency.

Vinay Bhaskar also distributed cheques worth Rs.11,01, 276 to Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries at the programme. MLC Prabhakar Rao, MP P Dayakar, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Road Development Corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and others were present .

