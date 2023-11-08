Warangal West: Flash mobs, cultural performances to increase voting percentage

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hanamkonda: In an effort to bolster voter participation in the elections, district officials led by District Collector and District Election Officer Sikta Patnaik are implementing a slew of measures aimed at motivating voters, particularly in the Warangal West constituency limits, which stands out with its well-educated electorate.

Despite its educated populace, the constituency had registered the lowest voter turnout of 59.23 per cent during the 2018 elections, among the 12 constituencies in the erstwhile Warangal district. In stark contrast, Narsampet, a rural constituency, had recorded the highest voter turnout at 90.35 per cent in the former district.

Noticing the need to address this disparity, district officials in Hanamkonda are sparing no effort to boost voter participation.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, M Hari Prasad, SVEEP Nodal Officer (GM, Industries), outlined the multifaceted approach they are taking. The district has appointed officers in charge for each of the 26 divisions within the GWMC limits, all falling under the jurisdiction of the Warangal West constituency, to ensure that voters exercise their franchise. Additionally, electoral literacy clubs have been established in 181 educational institutions across the district to encourage young voters’ participation. The district has even enlisted the support of prominent figures to act as motivation icons. Renowned badminton player N Sikki Reddy has been designated as the district youth icon, while noted writer ‘Ampasayya’ Naveen will serve as the senior citizens’ icon to inspire voters.

“The students of several colleges are going to conduct flash mobs and cultural performances, including Burrakatha, to motivate the voters,” said Hari Prasad. To further engage the public, the district has also enlisted the help of Kalajatha cultural troupes from the I&PR department.

Moreover, Anganwadi teachers, serving as Booth Level Officers (BLO), and GWMC staff have been roped in to conduct door-to-door campaigns and urge voters to participate in the polling process.

Recognizing the role of technology in disseminating information, the NPDCL and GWCM have been tasked to send SMS messages to their customers and taxpayers, encouraging them to exercise their franchise. The district has also erected large flexi banners highlighting the importance of voting and will utilize public address systems at major junctions with the assistance of traffic police. LED screens will display short films emphasizing the significance of the right to vote.