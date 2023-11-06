Hanamkonda: Environmental activists meet officials to address pollution concerns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Environmental activists meet officials meet CP AK Jha at the latter's office on Monday.

Hanamkonda: In an attempt aimed at addressing pressing environmental and pollution issues in the Tricity, the United Forum for Environment Protection (UFEP), a federation comprising Green NGOs of erstwhile Warangal, met with key government officials here on Monday. The delegation, led by UFEP’s ad hoc committee, sought the attention of Collector Sikta Patnaik, Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishore Jha, and officials local Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The UFEP members presented a memorandum calling for immediate action to mitigate various environmental challenges that have been affecting the region. Among the major concerns raised were the high-pitched sound pollution caused by DJ sounds and loudspeakers, excessive noise from canvassing, as well as smoke pollution stemming from garbage burning and wastewater seepage.

The organization also pressed for the proper enforcement of the WALTA Act to combat illegal tree-felling activities within the district.

In a move to safeguard the natural environment, UFEP advocates called for the protection of the Inuparathi Gattu forest area, insisting that it be designated as a Reserved Forest to prevent illegal encroachments and mining projects.

The UFEP adhoc committee, consisting of President K Purushottam, General Secretary T Sravan Kumar, Vice Presidents P Rajkumar and P Ravi Babu, Additional Joint Secretary N Rajaiah, Advisors MD Sirajuddin, P Venu, along with PRO Mandala Parasaramulu and Executive Committee members K Surya Kiran, Jaganmohan Reddy, and V. Srinivas, represented the federation’s demands during the meeting.

