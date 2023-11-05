This couple from Telangana spreads happiness among orphans

Abhishek Devulapally and Shravya Rangaraju, an NRI couple, planned a heartwarming celebration to mark their son Avyaan's first birthday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hanamkonda: In an event that resonated with the spirit of giving and celebrating the joys of childhood, Abhishek Devulapally and Shravya Rangaraju, an NRI couple, planned a heartwarming celebration to mark their son Avyaan’s first birthday. The event gathered a group of 50 children from the Oasis Orphanage for a special culinary adventure at Hanamkonda’s train-themed restaurant, Platform 65, all in the name of spreading love and affection on Sunday.

Noted novelist Ampashayya Naveen, who joined the celebrations, expressed his appreciation for such an event. Sulakshya Seva Samithi, president Santhosh Manduva said the Samithi has made it a mission to touch the lives of underprivileged children through small yet impactful gestures. The staff of the Platform 65 and Oasis orphanage incharge Oddiraj Chandraprakash came together to make this event a reality.