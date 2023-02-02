Warm reception for Republic Day cadets in Hyderabad

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 05:02 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

NCC - Air Commodore P Maheshwar, DDG NCC congratulates the Senior Division cadets of the Republic Day contingent at HQ NCC Directorate (AP&T), Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The 121-member Republic Day contingent of NCC Directorate AP & Telangana received a warm reception at the NCC Directorate (AP&TS) here on Thursday.

From the squad, 18 cadets, nine Senior Division (SD) and nine from Senior Wing (SW), took part in the march past at the Kartavya path on the eve of Republic Day.

The star of the team was Sergeant G Prem Krithika (SW) of Secunderabad Group Head Quarter who was adjudged as the best in the senior wing (Army). She received a trophy and baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 28. Cadet Amoghvardaraj Naidu (Navy SD) won the bronze while Cadet V Siva Ganesh (Army JD) and Cadet CH Neethin Sai (Navy JD) annexed the DG NCC Medallions.

Air Commodore P Maheshwar, Deputy Director General, lauded the efforts and the performance of the contingent and said, “Your hard work and discipline paid off today.

It is a privilege that you proved yourself.” He also urged the cadets to motivate the youngsters to join NCC and maintain discipline in their journey.

Prem Krithika was on cloud nine after emerging as the best cadet. The 17-year-old said, “every cadet in the NCC dreams about taking part in the R-Day parade. When I was adjudged as the best cadet, I felt really happy and great. The award is a privilege and I have achieved a milestone in my life.”

Her journey in NCC, she said, gave her lifetime memories which she would carry forward in her future endeavours.