75th anniversary of NCC: TS, AP Directorate hold alumni meet in Hyderabad

By Upender Yellutla Updated On - 07:25 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Marking the 75th anniversary of National Cadet Corps, the NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana hosted an alumni meet here on Sunday.

A large number of former cadets from the two Telugu States took part in the meeting which also had a couple of cadets from the 1958 batch who took part in the Republic Day parade and won the overall championship for State.

The main aim of the event was to connect the cadets back and strengthen them, said Air Commodore Pemmaraju Maheshwar, Additional Director General. The NCC alumni association was formed last year, he said while asking the cadets to bring awareness and positivity into the young generations.

Actor and television anchor, Anasuya Bharadwaj revealed how NCC changed her life and the training made her confident and strong. “I owe a lot to NCC for making me successful in my life. My husband (Susank Bharadwaj) and I got connected here. The training which I went through made me confident and brave,” she said.

Kavatha Yadav, a practicing advocate in the High Court of Telangana and panel advocate for central government said, “I feel that NCC is very much required for the present society. The discipline in NCC will help in their chosen profession and it will directly or indirectly help the nation.”

Fake Certificates

Some of the NCC officials expressed concern at instances of some students using NCC certificates which were not endorsed by NCC for getting Medical and Engineering admissions. “It has come to our notice that some students are doing this. It is regrettable,” said an official.

Such a malafide act of using certificates not endorsed by the NCC was a criminal act and deprives the genuine cadets of opportunities.

“We are challenging the certificates which are not endorsed by NCC. The authorities providing admissions have to verify who issued the certificates and whether the cadets completed the course in NCC or not. They have to get clearance with us,” he added.