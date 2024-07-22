Warriors FC win Hyderabad Super League Sub-Junior S2

Warriors FC edged out FK Stars 1-0 in the Hyderabad Super League Sub-Junior Season 2 final.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 11:28 PM

Warriors FC squad with the winners trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Warriors FC edged out FK Stars 1-0 in the Hyderabad Super League Sub-Junior Season 2 final at Leo 11 ground, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kasheef netted the decisive goal in Warriors’ hard-fought victory, securing the title. The seven-a-side tournament featured eight teams vying for the trophy. Organized by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, the league aimed not only to provide entertainment but also to foster youth development in football. As part of its impact initiatives, the league has forged a strategic partnership with Sreenidhi Deccan FC to further enhance football opportunities for youth in Telangana.

Also Read Srinivas bags twin titles in district carrom tournament

Results: Final: Warriors FC 1 (Kasheef) bt FK Stars 0.