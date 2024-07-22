Srinivas bags twin titles in district carrom tournament

K Srinivas secured both the singles and doubles titles at the First Medchal and Malkajgiri District Carrom Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 11:21 PM

Award winners of the carrom tournament on Monday.

Hyderabad: K Srinivas secured both the singles and doubles titles at the First Medchal and Malkajgiri District Carrom Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the singles final, he triumphed over D Ravinder Goud with scores of 25-8 and 25-3. Maintaining his strong performance, Srinivas and his partner A Jai Kumar, defeated the duo of Jayaprasad K and Srinivas Pandyan 25-4, 25-11 in the doubles final.

Also Read Telangana sailors impress at 15th Monsoon Regatta

Results: Singles: Final: Men’s: K Srinivas bt D Ravinder Goud 25-8, 25-3; 3rd place: S Sagar bt E Ashok Kumar 19-13, 25-16; Doubles: Final: K Srinivas/A Jai Kumar bt Jayaprasad K/Srinivas Pandyan 25-4, 25-11; 3rd Place: 1.D Ravinder Goud/Vsk Naidu bt Basil Phillips/E Ashok Kumar 25-17, 25-18.