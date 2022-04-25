WASH Innovation Hub to host INK@WASH on May 5, 6 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Source: Twitter/Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana.

Hyderabad: The WASH Innovation Hub (WIH), an initiative of the Government of Telangana and Administrative Staff College of India, will hold its INK@WASH event on May 5 and 6 in Hyderabad.

It will showcase more than 100 innovations in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) segments.It intends to promote collaborations between startups, innovators, Governments, mentors and others. It currently has more than 600 innovations and startups under its fold. This year, it will be its third episode.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the logo of WIH Monday. The two-day event will have talks, panel discussions, workshops, field visits and networking sessions. It will focus on management of water, plastics, municipal solid waste, hygiene and others.

The products and innovations will support local governments in implementing Swachh Bharat Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Jal Jeevan Mission (Grameen). Interested can register at https://inkwash.in/inkwash3/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .