Watch: Auto Driver lashes out at Passenger to speak in Kannada

The video was shared on Twitter on Friday and has received more than 27,000 views.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:41 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Hyderabad: A video of an auto driver from Karnataka who lashed out at two female passengers for speaking in Hindi instead of Kannada has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter on Friday and has received more than 27,000 views.

"NorthIndians-Beggar,Our Land" These are the words used by this auto driver and this is not the only mentality of this driver but of all of these peoples.Being proud to be from Karnataka and its pride is wholly different from forcing other to speak Kannada.@AmitShah @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qEnANTglOW — Anonymous (@anonymous_7461) March 10, 2023

“‘North Indian-Beggar, Our Land’ these are the words used by the auto driver and this is not the only mentality of this driver but of all of these people. Being proud to be from Karnataka and its pride is wholly different from forcing others to speak Kannada,” noted the user while sharing. The user also tagged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

In the video, the auto driver can be seen shouting at a woman passenger forcing her to speak in Kannada.

“This is Karnataka, you have to speak in Kannada, why should I speak in Hindi,” said the auto driver to which one of the female passengers replied, “No we will not speak in Kannada.” She further asked the auto driver why they should speak in Kannada, to which he replied “You people are North Indians, this is our land, not your land, you have to speak in Kannada, why should I speak in Hindi.”

The video received different responses on Twitter, as some were against the arrogance of the auto driver while some stood with him and asked the passengers to respect the local language.