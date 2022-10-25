Watch: Babar Azam and Matthew Hayden motivate players after losing to India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s cricket team captain Babar Azam and the team’s head coach Matthew Hayden motivated the team that endured heartbreak after losing to India in the last-over thriller.

Matthew Hayden shared his thoughts after the loss and asked his team to move on. He later requested Babar to address the team.

Babar Azam said that they need to learn from their mistakes and not lose hope as still there are many matches left in the tournament. “We all lost as a team, and no one should point a finger at any player. This doesn’t happen with this team. As a team we lost, as a team we’ll win,” he added.

He also consoled Nawaz, who failed to defend 16 runs, and said that he was a match-winner and not to take the match result to his heart.

With India needing 16 runs from 6 balls, Nawaz started off his final over with the wicket of Hardik Pandya, but a no-ball and two wide balls, along with the heroics of Virat Kohli, helped India win the nail-biting match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board took to Twitter to share the video:

“We win as one and lose as one!” Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022