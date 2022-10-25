Watch: Pakistani supporter’s reactions during final over of Ind vs Pak match

Hyderabad: The game between India and Pakistan is all about emotion and patriotism, and it often reaches a high level whenever the teams clash. A boundary brings joy to a fan’s face, and a wicket brings distress.

These emotions have once again become the talking point during India’s match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. India beat Pakistan by four wickets in their opening game of the T20World Cup on October 23.

A Pakistani YouTuber named CH Waleed Rauf posted a video on his YouTube channel to show people his reactions, along with other Pakistani supporters, during the play.

In the video, Waleed Rauf and other fans can be seen being a bit overwhelmed, excited, and nervous at times during the game.

The video begins with him smacking his head after Virat hits a six off Haris Rauf on the fifth ball of the 19th over. Following this, he says, “Virat Kohli is a great player, and every time he performs against Pakistan.”

He also breaks into an impromptu dance when Nawaz takes the wicket of Hardik Pandya on his first ball of the last over. However, the reaction he gave when Kohli hit six on the no-ball will make you laugh out loud.

In the end, the YouTuber expressed his disappointment over Nawaz’s bowling performance in the last over and again praised Virat Kohli for his heroics.

