KTR criticises Ranjith Reddy, expresses confidence in Chevella victory

He took a dig at the Congress leadership for its inability to field a candidate from its existing leaders and instead, poaching leaders from the BRS to contest from these parliamentary constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 01:51 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a massive public meeting in Chevella parliamentary constituency on April 13, announced the party working president KT Rama Rao. He is expected to embark on the Lok Sabha poll campaign for the BRS after Ugadi on April 4 and the party leadership is finalising his schedule in this regard.

Addressing a meeting of the party cadre from Chevella parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Rama Rao ruled out the Congress winning the MP seats from Chevella, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He took a dig at the Congress leadership for its inability to field a candidate from its existing leaders and instead, poaching leaders from the BRS to contest from these parliamentary constituencies.

“The Congress is struggling with internal turmoil and is unable to field a strong candidate for its electoral success. Just because Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and MP Ranjith Reddy shook hands, does not guarantee that the Congress and the BRS cadre have united to ensure the latter’s victory in Chevella,” he said.

In a sharp rebuke aimed at Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, the BRS working president accused the former of betraying the BRS for personal gain. He said though Ranjith Reddy was new to politics, the BRS cadre strove hard for his election in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the party giving him utmost importance and a free hand in his constituency, he chose to cheat the party and its cadre.

“He (Ranjith Reddy) expressed his decision to withdraw from contesting the upcoming elections as he was planning to quit politics. But he defected to the Congress purely for political power and wealth,” he said. He emphasised the significance of the party loyalty over individual ambition, pointing out the fate of former Chevella MP Vishweshwar Reddy who has been sidelined after quitting the BRS. He reiterated that individuals are not bigger than a political party and if that was true, there would have been no political parties in the country and only independent candidates would win the elections.

Asserting confidence in the party’s electoral prospects, Rama Rao lauded Kasani Gnaneshwar as a formidable candidate for Chevella, citing his longstanding commitment to social equality and advocacy for backward classes (BCs), minorities and other communities in the constituency.