Watch: Boeing 777-9 lands in Hyderabad, marking historic moment in Indian aviation

The aircraft, hailed as the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, integrates advanced technologies from Boeing's existing 777 and the 787 Dreamliner family.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 08:12 PM

Boeing 777-9

Hyderabad: Boeing’s newest widebody jet, the 777-9, celebrated a historic landing in Hyderabad on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in India’s aviation history.

Air India is set to receive 10 of these cutting-edge 777-9s, as part of a substantial order placed in 2023. This strategic move aligns with the carrier’s efforts to enhance its fleet and cater to the escalating demand for international air travel in the rapidly growing South Asian market.

Boeing’s 777X family, comprising the passenger models 777-8 and 777-9, along with the 777-8 Freighter, has garnered an impressive 450-plus orders.

The company’s commitment to innovation will be on display at Wings India 2024, slated to begin on Thursday, where the 777X passenger interior will be showcased in an immersive display.