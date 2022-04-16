| Watch Brides Father Sets Dance Floor On Fire With His Moves To Oo Antava

Watch: Bride’s father sets dance floor on fire with his moves to ‘Oo Antava’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: A video of a man dancing at his daughter’s wedding is going viral on social media. In the video, the bride’s father can be seen grooving to the iconic track Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise.

The original track features actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun and has become a massive hit across the country.

The bride’s father, decked in black attire, is seen making his grand entry onto the stage while others cheer for him. As the music begins, he shows off his perfect moves with a young crew behind him.

Even before he could finish his performance, he gets a standing ovation and loud cheer from the guests.

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has garnered more than 92,000 likes.