Watch: Dramatic video shows Polish climber rescuing missing Indian

Video of Polish climber Adam Bielecki rescuing missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo goes viral on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Image: Twitter video

Hyderabad: Indian mountain climber Anurag Maloo went missing as he fell into a deep crevasse while descending Nepal’s Mount Annapurna on Monday. Since then, multiple calls for help from his friends and family thronged social media platforms.

On Thursday, he was found alive in a critical condition and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Maloo was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to spread awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

According to reports, Polish climber Adam Bielecki and his friend were part of the ground search and rescue team to locate Anurag Maloo. A team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa found him in some 300m deep crevasse on Thursday morning.

‘Everest Today’ shared a dramatic video on Twitter that shows the Polish climber rescuing Maloo in thick ice mountains.

“We commend Adam Bielecki for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT (sic),” wrote ‘Everest Today’.

The video shows Adam bringing up the unconscious Indian climber using harnesses. The 15-second clip has over 184.2K views and is going viral across social media platforms.

We commend Adam Bielecki @AdamTheClimber for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the… pic.twitter.com/bHrJj0Gq52 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 20, 2023