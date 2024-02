Rahul Gandhi comments on Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Indian National Congress

Critics accused him of sexism and misogyny, and the BJP slammed his comments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 04:21 PM

Hyderabad: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for alleged neglect of OBCs and Dalits, including Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Critics accused him of sexism and misogyny, and the BJP slammed his comments.