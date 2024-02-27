| Watch Four Injured After Car Topples Over Divider And Hits Another Car In Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 10:04 AM

Siddipet: Four persons sustained serious injuries after a speeding car toppled over the road divider and hit another car coming from the opposite direction at Timmareddypally village in Kondapak Mandal on Monday evening.

According to Kondapak Police, Karimnagar Dairy advisor Hanumantha Reddy (48), along with his driver Prasanth (34) and staff member Shoban (44) were proceeding towards Karimnagar from Hyderabad on Rajiv Rahadari when the car went out of control and toppled over the road divider and hit the other car.

Former BRS MLA Padma Devender Reddy’s driver Shoban (36) was going towards Hyderabad from Siddipet in the second car. The four persons have sustained serious injuries in the mishap.