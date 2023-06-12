Gopichand announces a new film ‘Bhimaa’ with Kannada director Nimmaa Harsha

Nimmaa Harsha who delivered two blockbusters Bhajarangi 2 and Vedha in Kannada with Shiva Rajkumar is directing Gopichand's next film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Gopichand‘s last solid box office hit was Seetimaarr. The next three releases were failures. Gopichand couldn’t find a proper story or a director that perfectly suits him, brings the best out of him, and delivers a box office blockbuster for a while. So this time, he joins hands with a Kannada director.

Gopichand’s upcoming film, his 31st one was announced today on the occasion of his birthday. Nimmaa Harsha who delivered two blockbusters Bhajarangi 2 and Vedha in Kannada with Shiva Rajkumar is directing Gopichand’s next film. Sri Sathya Sai Arts are producing the film. KK Radhamohan is the producer.

Gopichand31 is titled Bhimaa. The title announcement poster looks terrific with the intense looks of Gopichand. The poster shows an Ongole bull alongside Gopichand hinting to us that the film would be set up in the city of Ongole. Also, as per the poster, Gopichand will be seen as a policeman in the film.

There can be a few similarities drawn from the looks or the setup that Bhimaa could be Gopichand’s version of Ravi Teja‘s Krack.

Ravi Basrur will compose the music for this film. Swami J Gowda is the cinematographer.