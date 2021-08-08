Watch: Hilarious video of baby flying with the help of helium balloons

As the lady spots her kid in the air, she rushes to rescue the girl while screaming “Emerson! Oh my Gosh! Get her.”

Kids are usually fascinated by helium balloons when they see them fly. But imagine what if the kid floats along with these helium balloons? The same incident has happened in this now viral video, where the woman is seen setting some things in the house and on the other side, her girl kid who is tied to a bunch of helium balloons starts floating in the air.

As the lady spots her kid in the air, she rushes to rescue the girl while screaming “Emerson! Oh my Gosh! Get her.” The couple manage to catch the baby mid-air before anything dangerous could happen.

Shared by a page called ‘Mack and Becky Comedy’ on Twitter, the video has gone viral among netizens. ‘The baby is flying,’ the page captioned the post.

Watch:

The baby is flying! 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/5YiFEH5qHt — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 4, 2021

However, can the baby really fly like that? Well, if you observe the video quite well, you realise that it is Emerson who is pranking his wife while standing at the back and holding the baby up in the air. The woman, who seemed to be in a shock, breathes a sigh of relief as Emerson starts laughing.

The hilarious clips went viral on Twitter as it left several netizens in splits. In the comments section, netizens expressed how it was like a mini heart attack for a few. Some also seem to have figured out the prank and just share a laugh about it. The post garnered 5.5 million views with 50,000 retweets and 1,78,400 likes.

So what was your reaction like?

