Why helium makes balloons float skyward?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 05:19 PM

Helium

Helium gas is commonly used for filling balloons and other applications for several key reasons. Helium is lighter than air, which means that objects filled with helium gas will float upwards. This property makes helium ideal for creating balloons that float when released, providing a fun and decorative element for celebrations and events.

Helium is a chemically inert gas, meaning it does not react with other chemicals under normal conditions. It is also non-flammable, which ensures safety when used in various applications, including filling balloons.

Helium is considered safe for humans when handled properly. It is non-toxic and does not pose health risks when inhaled in small quantities. This makes it suitable for use in environments where safety and health are concerns, such as at parties and events.

Helium is readily available and can be purified to high levels of purity, ensuring consistent performance in applications like balloons where the purity of gas is important. Helium has a low density and high thermal conductivity, which can also be advantageous in certain scientific and industrial applications beyond balloons.

Buoyancy

According to Archimedes’ principle, an object immersed in a fluid (in this case, air) experiences an upward buoyant force equal to the weight of the fluid it displaces. Because helium is less dense than air, the helium-filled balloon experiences an upward buoyant force greater than its weight. This buoyant force causes the balloon to rise and float upwards.