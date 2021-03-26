Watch: Hyderabad woman swims across the Palk Strait

The 43-year-old Hyderabad woman swam across the dangerous Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India in record 13 hours and 43 minutes.

47-year-old G. Syamala of Hyderabad became the first Telugu lady and second lady in the world to successfully swim across the 30 km Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India.

This Hyderabadi swimmer achieved the unique feat. Syamala Goli swam across the Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India in 13 hours and 43 minutes. The 30 km stretch is said to be full of sea snakes and other dangerous marine creatures. But the 47-year-old has braved the Strait. 





