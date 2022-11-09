Watch: Hyderabadis witness last lunar eclipse this year; share glimpses online

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:20 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Representational Image On the occasion, many citizens took to social media platforms to post mesmerising photographs and videos of the spectacle.

Hyderabad: After the recent partial solar eclipse, Hyderabad witnessed another celestial activity — a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday. On the occasion, many citizens took to social media platforms to post mesmerising photographs and videos of the spectacle.

According to the reports, the eclipse started at 1:32 pm yesterday and the citizens were able to watch the celestial event from 5:40 pm to 6:19 pm. Special arrangements were made at Birla Planetarium where people were seen witnessing the eclipse.

Check out a few images and videos here:

Partial Lunar Eclipse observed from Hyderabad, India pic.twitter.com/L5D9zaTZqA — Abhijit Jadhav (@abhi2kiran) November 9, 2022

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of NASA Moon tweeted, “On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.”

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area. Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzV pic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

During the lunar eclipse, the moon turns red due to the Rayleigh scattering effect. It is the same phenomenon that is responsible for making the sky look blue and the sunset red.

Meanwhile, temples across the State were shut on Tuesday due to the eclipse. Chilkur Balaji temple was reportedly shut for 20 hours from 8 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday.

The total lunar eclipse on Tuesday was the last for about the next three years. The next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.