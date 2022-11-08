Lunar eclipse effect: Pestle stands in mortar in Mancherial

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

A pestle made to stand on its own at Reddy Colony in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Nirmal: One may believe it or not, but a pestle or pounding stick was made to stand on its own in rocky mortar due to the effect of lunar eclipse, defying gravity at Kummari Boguda Colony in Chennur town on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a pestle stood in a water-filled vessel at Reddy colony in Mancherial town. The two incidents became a talk of the town. It is believed that the pestle stands intact throughout the eclipse and falls off following the eclipse. People try to make the pestle stand in a mortar or water-filled vessel to assess the impact of the lunar eclipse.

However, experts say that the pestels could be made to stand on a flat platform and there was no scientific evidence to support that the stick would fall off after the eclipse.