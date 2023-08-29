| Watch Indian Players Getting Into Groove Ahead Of Their Match Against Pakistan In Asia Cup

Watch: Indian players getting into groove ahead of their match against Pakistan in Asia Cup

A short video clip shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle captured the practice moments, where Indian player such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and among others, can be seen taking part in the intense practice session.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:19 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: With the excitement mounting ahead of India’s first encounter in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, the BCCI decided to treat cricket enthusiasts to a sneak peek into the players’ preparations through a practice match.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the practice match video.

The cricketers are sweating it out in their training camp in Alur, Karnataka.

A short video clip shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle captured the practice moments, where Indian player such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and among others, can be seen taking part in the intense practice session.

While the opening match of the Asia Cup will be played between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30, India will start their continental cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekalle International Cricket Stadium.

Prep mode 🔛 Energy levels high 💪 Getting into the groove in Alur 👌#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/rHBZzbf4WT — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2023