Watch: Massive Python spotted in Medak town

The residents, who went for a morning walk on Sunday morning, had video-graphed the snake while it was slithering into the canal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 June 2024, 10:18 AM

Medak: The sighting of the a 10 to 12-foot python on the the MN Canal bund at Sai Nagar Colony in Medak town has created a flutter in local community.

Since the snake is not venomous, the locals did not harm it. Councillor Samyuddin has said that they will rope in a snake catcher if it enters the residential area and will release safely it into the wild.

He has suggested the citizens not to worry about because it is not harmful one.