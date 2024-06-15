Tension in Medak as two groups clash over illegal cow transportation

| Tension In Medak As Two Groups Clash Over Transportation Of Cows

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 11:06 PM

Medak: Tension prevailed in Medak town as two groups from different religions clashed over the illegal transportation of cows on Saturday evening. With the police allegedly failing to control the clashes in the initial stages, some unidentified persons from one group stabbed a person from another community.

Another person has also sustained serious injuries in the clash. The injured were rushed to the Area Hospital in Medak for treatment. Initially, a team of BJYM obstructed while some people were taking cows in a vehicle.

The police also took the cows into their possession. When they came to know about the illegal transportation of a herd of cows at another spot, the BJYM leaders rushed to the place at Narsikhed on the outskirts of Medak town.

Both groups entered into a heated argument over the issue.

Alleging that they were attacked, the BJYM leaders staged a protest at Medak town police station demanding action.

Fearing attacks, the commercial establishments closed down voluntarily. As the tension escalated further, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

People from rival groups were still at Medak town Police station. The tension continued until late night when SP B Bala Swamy deployed huge numbers of police personnel across the town to control the situation.