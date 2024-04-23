Man kills mother-in-law in Medak

Medak: A woman was killed, allegedly by her son-in-law at Shetipally Kalan village in Veldurthi mandal on Monday night. According to Veldurithi police, the accused Murate Dasarath (35) developed a grudge against his mother-in-law Sudhi Kousalya (50).

Dasarath, a resident of Medak town, had married Kousalya’s daughter Shobha a few years ago.

However, Shobha left him a few days ago following differences between the two.

Holding Kousalya responsible for this, Dasarath attacked her at her residence, killing her on the spot. A case was registered and the accused was taken into custody.